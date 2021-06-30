HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 68,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

