HollyGold (HGOLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,738.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $28,738.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,316,145 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.