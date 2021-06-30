Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,614 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

HOLI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. Analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

