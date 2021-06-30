Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hologic registered growth in its organic revenues and Diagnostic revenues, led by Molecular Diagnostics arm in the last-reported fiscal second-quarter 2021. Continued strength in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical arms looks encouraging. Strength in Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled it to provide fiscal third-quarter outlook, instilling investor confidence. Expansion of both margins also augers well. On the flip side, Hologic exited fiscal 2021 second quarter with lower-than-expected results. Soft global revenues in the Skeletal Health arm are worrying. Uncertainty in Hologic's future sales of COVID-19 tests also raises our apprehension. Other issues like forex woes and tough competition persist. Over the past year, Hologic has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

