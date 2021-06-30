Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $22,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 21,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

