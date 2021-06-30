Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

