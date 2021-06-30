Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $26.41.
About Hongkong Land
