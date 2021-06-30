Hoylecohen LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

