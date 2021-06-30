Hoylecohen LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,990,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.