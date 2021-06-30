Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 1,042.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 1,042.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HGTXU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
