Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 1,042.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 1,042.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HGTXU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

