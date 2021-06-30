HyperQuant Trading Up 50.2% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $27,752.00 and $2,347.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

