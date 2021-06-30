IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 35,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,086 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166,150 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

