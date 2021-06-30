iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,813. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $430.48 million, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

