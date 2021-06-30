iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 259,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,804. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $430.66 million, a P/E ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

