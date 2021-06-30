Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading Down 8.1%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.36 and last traded at $85.36. Approximately 781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.93.

CDMGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Icade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Icade alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.