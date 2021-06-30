iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IBPO opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Wednesday. iEnergizer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.19 million and a PE ratio of 17.06.
About iEnergizer
