iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IBPO opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Wednesday. iEnergizer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.19 million and a PE ratio of 17.06.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

