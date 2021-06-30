IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. IHS Markit traded as high as $114.08 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 9701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

