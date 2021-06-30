IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $112.96, but opened at $110.00. IHS Markit shares last traded at $111.12, with a volume of 34,545 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

