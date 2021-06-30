ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report $18.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.14 million and the highest is $21.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.36.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

