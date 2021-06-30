Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 806.50 ($10.54). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 784 ($10.24), with a volume of 362,996 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inchcape from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -22.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 787.08.

In other news, insider Till Vestring purchased 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

