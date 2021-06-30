InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,837. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

