Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $507,052.38 and approximately $3,630.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.
- Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.
Ink Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “
Buying and Selling Ink
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.