Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 1,161.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $282.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

