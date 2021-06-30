Insider Buying: Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Insider Purchases 27,500 Shares of Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,791.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,791.75.

TSE:FEC opened at C$7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. Frontera Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.38.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

