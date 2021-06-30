Insider Buying: Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Insider Purchases 27,500 Shares of Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,791.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,791.75.
TSE:FEC opened at C$7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. Frontera Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.38.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.