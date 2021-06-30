Insider Buying: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) insider Bertil Lindmark purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Galecto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLTO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

