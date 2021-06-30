Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

