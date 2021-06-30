Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells 2,452 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) insider Hongming Chen sold 2,452 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $14,148.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KALA stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

