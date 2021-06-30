Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Sells 25,976 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LESL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 1,208,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.45. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Leslie’s by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

