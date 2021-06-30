Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells 517 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

