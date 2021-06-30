Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total transaction of C$592,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,053,278 shares in the company, valued at C$39,217,609.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$19.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

