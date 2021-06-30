Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

