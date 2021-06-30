Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $763.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

