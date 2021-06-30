Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Sells 11,053 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

