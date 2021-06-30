Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

