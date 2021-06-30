Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,915. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

