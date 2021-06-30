Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,614,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

