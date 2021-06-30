Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Insperity stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

