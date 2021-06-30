Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Integer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

