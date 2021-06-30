Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $110.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

Shares of NTLA opened at $151.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 983,997 shares of company stock worth $110,336,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

