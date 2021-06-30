InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,977 ($65.02). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,829 ($63.09), with a volume of 297,531 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,116.67 ($53.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of -46.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,016.42.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

