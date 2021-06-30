Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

