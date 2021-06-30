Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
About Interlink Electronics
