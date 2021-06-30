International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$9.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

IPCFF opened at $4.63 on Monday. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

