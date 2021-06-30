Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.84 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
