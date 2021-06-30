Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.84 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

