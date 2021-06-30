Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $354.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $242.58 and a twelve month high of $355.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

