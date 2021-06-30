Investors Buy Large Volume of BSQUARE Call Options (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,749% compared to the average daily volume of 237 call options.

BSQR stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

