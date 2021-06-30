Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
