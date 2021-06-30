Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.