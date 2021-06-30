Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of IOVA opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

