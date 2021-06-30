IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.08. 13,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.00 and a 1 year high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

