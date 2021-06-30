iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

