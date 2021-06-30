iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.79% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JKD opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.