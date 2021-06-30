iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of CRBN opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.19. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

